England legend Demi Stokes has been there and got the T-shirt in football. From starting at Sunderland and moving on to Vancouver Whitecaps and Manchester City to winning that famous Euro 2020 trophy with England.

Stokes, who joined Sunderland's youth academy as an eight-year-old and began playing in the first team at 16, is now on a mission to give back to the community. Here, The Echo catches up with the international defender for an exclusive interview:

To celebrate Argos’s 50th Birthday, Stokes returned to Sunderland, to visit her former PE Teacher, Iain Williamson and gift the pupils of Dame Dorothy Primary School with some brand-new sports equipment from Argos, helping to inspire the next generation through play.

Demi Stokes and teacher Mr Williamson at Dame Dorothy School (Argos)

What have you been up to and why have you been visiting Dame Dorothy School in Sunderland?

“I teamed up with Argos. The reason was because they were celebrating their 50th birthday believe it or not! What they are doing is giving toys away to kids to inspire and reignite that imagination. Times have changed, kids don’t want to play out any more. 79 per cent of parents are trying to get their kids to play games and get outdoors.

“I think that is so important for kids and their mental health, getting them up and out moving. Everyone wants to be on the Xbox now. It is nice to give back. I’m in a position where I can give back and help and I loved what Argos are doing because Argos are giving back as well.

“It was something that I wanted to be a part of to help and inspire. When I went to Dame Dorothy School, you see the kids' face light up and it's nice to give back. The more we can help each other out, the better the world will be.”

How has the landscape changed in football from when you were a kid yourself to now?

"When I was younger, I always looked up to Jessica Ennis at the time because there weren’t many high-profile women’s footballers and then I saw Rachel Yankee who looks very similar to me and it was like wow, I want to do what she is doing. So yeah, kids absolutely need walking examples of what they want to be.

"I just think that we can give back to kids and guide them because all kids need a little bit of guidance. I always say that kids need just one good person in their life or someone to inspire them to do well and keep them on the right path. I had a handful of people that inspired me and I think that’s why I am the person that I am today."

What has it been like after winning the Euros? It was such a massive cultural moment for young people in England.

"To be honest, I just keep myself to myself but you do get noticed a bit more when you are out and about. People want more pictures and people are aware of what happened and how good it was. It was nice to see that when I went to Dame Dorothy, there was a lot of young girls playing football whereas I think it was only me in my school!

"I think naturally you’re wanting more girls to play as well as boys and you now have mams and dads saying that they watch the England games down the pub and that’s how it should be. I think the bigger picture is to inspire people and get kids out of their comfort zone. There’s more opportunity there for young girls to also become referees and punditry as well. Everyone wants to buy in and enjoy it. I think that is what kids need and that’s why I want to give back and team up with Argos."

Has it sunk in what you have achieved as a footballer and as a person yet? Do you look back much?

"I don’t think I do. I think I’m always looking to the next thing and what I can achieve but then sometimes people remind you what you have won and you think I’ve done all right for myself. It was always just a dream for me. If you look back at where I was and the opportunity kids had then compared to now, there’s so much more… it is exciting.

"If I can achieve it given all of the hardships and hurdles that I had to go through the kids can be so much more successful with the help that have got now."

England's Demi Stokes at Dame Dorothy Street School (Argos)

What were those hardships and hurdles for you when you growing up?

"Being a girl for one. You had to battle with dads on the side. It was tough. Being a girl was definitely one. Racism as well was one of my first hurdles from the get-go. All these little nuggets of hardship make you into the person you are, they make you robust. I’m not saying that I want everyone to go through that but it is important to acknowledge that your journey isn’t straight.

"I keep saying it but I am where I am through the help of good people like Mr Williamson, like my Nan and like my friends and family who have guided me."

How do you view the football landscape in the North East at the moment with several notable changes having occurred recently?

"Women’s football in the North East has always been good. I always say to everyone, when you go up North, everyone likes football. Like every single person, whether they watch it or play it.

"Look at Newcastle Women against Blyth recently and there was 25,000 at the game and they’re just starting. If you look at those numbers, why wouldn’t you want to invest in football in the North East? It has always been booming but it has never been given that opportunity.

"It is good to see Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Newcastle doing well because that is what you want. You want rivalry and good games and those games are always what you looked forward to most as a kid."

Missing out on the World Cup squad must have been tough to take?

"You have to be honest and from Christmas onwards, I really struggled with injury. I was either ill or injured. I just couldn’t catch a break, to be honest, but I always say that there’s a silver lining in things. When you go through hardship you have to look for a positive and not everything is doom and gloom. There’s a silver lining and that’s me being able to be home and spend time with my family which is another thing that makes me happy.

"I am gutted to miss out but I wouldn’t have been ready and I wouldn’t have been fit and I wouldn’t have been at my best self to help the team. But I am excited to watch my teammates play and thrive so it is still exciting times."

Could a return to Sunderland ever be on the cards when the time comes to move on next?