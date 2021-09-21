The Black Cats boss made nine changes to his side following their draw at Fleetwood, and several players took their opportunities to impress.

Goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien either side of half-time made it a comfortable night for the visitors against their fellow League One side.

Wigan, who are top of League One on goal difference, also made several chances as manager Leam Richardson made nine alterations following the Latics’ 4-1 at Accrington Stanley.

Yet Sunderland deserved their win, as several of the club’s new signings started the match.

German winger Leon Dajaku made his debut for the Black Cats and played 72 minutes before he was replaced by Ross Stewart.

Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared:

1. Lee Burge - 7 Barely tested throughout but commanded his box well and his distribution, particularly early on in the game, was good. 7 Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

2. Niall Huggins - 8 One of the only downsides of the night was in seeing the former Leeds United youngster hobble off towards the end. He had been excellent until then, winning his duels and getting forward regularly. Produced a fine assist for O’Nien’s goal and was generally exciting to watch. 8 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Bailey Wright - 7 Made a very good block from Tilt in the second half and used the ball well. A strong display. 7 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Frederick Alves - 7 Will have tougher games but made good decisions throughout, in and out of possession. Settling in. 7 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales