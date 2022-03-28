Instead of signing players with previous experience at League One level, the Black Cats predominantly targeted younger players from higher-league clubs, some of whom could benefit from regular game time on loan.

Permanent signings were made too, as, at least in theory, they would come with an increased resale value.

So with just over a month of the regular season remaining, Sunderland will hope some of this season’s investments, both financially and in terms of game time, will pay off beyond this campaign.

Here are three players who have benefitted from the Black Cats’ new approach this term, and who the club could build around next season:

Dan Neil

While the Sunderland academy graduate had a spell out of the side following Alex Neil’s arrival, this season has been some journey for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Neil was rewarded for his impressive performances at the start of the season when he signed a long-term contract until 2025.

There has been talk that clubs higher up the footballing pyramid have been tracking the midfielder and may make a move should Sunderland fail to win promotion this term.

Still, Neil’s comments after being named the North East Football Writers' Association Young Player of the Year will encourage supporters on Wearside.

"I signed that long-term deal because I believe in the club, and I want to get it back to where it belongs,” he said.

Jay Matete

It will be interesting to see how often Matete and Neil are used as a midfield pairing between now and the end of this season.

While there is still plenty of room for improvement, the former has impressed since moving to the Stadium of Light from Fleetwood in January, starting seven out of eight games under Alex Neil.

Sunderland paid Fleetwood a significant six-figure sum for the 21-year-old, who was also being tracked by clubs in the Championship.

Matete’s strength, willingness to receive the ball and confidence in possession have stood out in the early part of his Black Cats career.

Clearly the midfielder is a long-term investment and exciting prospect, who has also made a short-term impact.

Dennis Cirkin

Thankfully for Sunderland, Cirkin has experienced something of a resurgence in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old defender is the club’s only natural left-back, following the decision to sell Denver Hume to Portsmouth in January.

That coincided with a dip in form from both Cirkin and the team, yet the teenager has impressed playing on the left of a back three in recent weeks.

Against Lincoln last time out, Cirkin was still able to use his speed and athleticism to make forays forward, albeit in a slightly more central area of the pitch. He has also made relentless runs up and down the pitch when playing on the left of a back four earlier in the campaign.

Sunderland’s change of formation has also given them more security at the back, with Cirkin and Carl Winchester providing more mobility alongside Bailey Wright.

Cirkin has looked more than comfortable at this level for large parts of the campaign. He still has plenty of time to improve too.

