'Excellent': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos including one 9 and three 8s in QPR win

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 3-1 win over QPR at Loftus Road.
By Phil Smith
Published 16th Sep 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 17:33 BST

Sunderland came from behind to beat QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 12th minute when Kenneth Paal’s low effort beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson from the edge of the box.

QPR were then reduced to 10 men after former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jobe Bellingham.

The visitors drew level on the stroke of half-time when Jack Clarke’s effort deflected in off QPR defender Steve Cook – a goal which turned the momentum.

Dan Ballard then put Sunderland in the 57th minute, before Abdoullah Ba added a third nine minutes from time.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Loftus Road:

Little he could do about Paal’s effort which came through a crowd of bodies and found the bottom corner. Distribution was good throughout, moving it quickly and getting his side moving. 6

Sunderland’s best player in the first half, nailing two sliding challenges that snuffed out very dangerous QPR counters. Went on to nail another in the second half, for good measure. 8

Sinclair Armstrong has caused defenders a lot of problems in the early stages of the season so this was a big test for Ballard, and one he handled well. Got his goal after two decent chances passed him by, a threat in the box. 8

His task was made far easier by the red card but he kept the ball moving well and swept up whenever there was any danger. A strong performance. 7

