'Excellent': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Leeds United win - including two 9s
Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’
By Phil Smith
Published 12th Dec 2023, 22:11 GMT
Sunderland beat Leeds United 1-0 at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
Interim boss Mike Dodds once again took charge of the team as the club look for a new head coach following Tony Mowbray’s sacking last week.
Sunderland have now taken six points from six under Dodds, after Jobe Bellingham scored the only goal of the game against Leeds in the 78th minute.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Black Cats players at the Stadium of Light:
