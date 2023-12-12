News you can trust since 1873
Trai Hume playing for Sunderland against Leeds. Photo: Frank Reid.Trai Hume playing for Sunderland against Leeds. Photo: Frank Reid.
'Excellent': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Leeds United win - including two 9s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’
By Phil Smith
Published 12th Dec 2023, 22:11 GMT

Sunderland beat Leeds United 1-0 at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

Interim boss Mike Dodds once again took charge of the team as the club look for a new head coach following Tony Mowbray’s sacking last week.

Sunderland have now taken six points from six under Dodds, after Jobe Bellingham scored the only goal of the game against Leeds in the 78th minute.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Black Cats players at the Stadium of Light:

Another game in which he had little to do, which summed up how well Sunderland did against a dangerous side. Handling was good in wet conditions when required. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Seemed to take an early nutmeg from Djed Spence perfectly, winning just about every one of his individual duels after that. Made a crucial clearance off his line late on. 8

2. Trai Hume - 8

Headed just about every ball that came into the Sunderland box clear. Dominant from set plays. 7

3. Dan Ballard - 7

Had a really good game, especially in the second half. Defended well and used the ball well, often relieving pressure. 7

4. Luke O’Nien - 7

