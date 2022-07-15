The Black Cats are looking to sign at least one more goalkeeper this summer, following the departures of Thorben Hoffmann and Lee Burge, with Anthony Patterson the only senior stopper at the club.
Sunderland are looking to sign someone with Championship experience to challenge Patterson, who looks set to start the season as Alex Neil’s first-choice option between the sticks.
And after signing a one-year contract at Birmingham, Ruddy highlighted his desire to play regularly again, after his game time became limited at Wolves.
"It is great,” Ruddy told Birmingham’s website after completing his move to St Andrew’s. “I have obviously been waiting a few weeks and lots of teams have been back already training, so I have been ticking over and doing my own bits.
"It is a massive club, I think you can see that from the infrastructure. I took a look at the squad and it is a very good squad - a lot of big characters, a lot of people who are still hungry for success, people with points to prove.
"I think once you have that blend of experience with youth and the desire to achieve something, you are on to a winner already."
“Obviously the game time is massive as well. I spent four years as a number two at Wolves and to finally get that opportunity again, go out and play, show people that I can still perform is something that was too good to turn down.”