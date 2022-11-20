Ex-Wigan boss breaks silence after sacking as Tony Mowbray hopes for Sunderland 'reboot'

After a week off Sunderland are now preparing for a warm-weather training camp in Dubai during the World Cup break, where they’ll play a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab.

The squad flew out on Sunday.

Speaking to the club website, Mowbray said: “For me, it’s about the bonding and the ability to be together. To have breakfast, lunch, training and on an evening watch the World Cup matches together. There will be a benefit.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

“Ally that to some pretty key footballers coming back to fitness, I would hope on the back of that we can reboot our season and win football matches on a regular basis.”

Ex-Wigan boss breaks silence

Former Wigan boss Leam Richardson has been speaking after his sacking.

"I am incredibly saddened to have left Wigan Athletic Football Club and that together, we will not be able to finish what we started," he said, via the League Manager’s Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I consumed myself with all departments of the club every single day and, with the club still in transition, I felt we were making great strides, both on and off the pitch, to put Wigan Athletic in a place to return to the top end of the football pyramid, where it belongs.

“It has been an honour to manage and coach such a fantastic football club over the past five-and-a-half years.