Matthew Upson playing against Jermain Defoe.

Defoe, 39, announced on Thursday morning that he has made the ‘really tough decision’ to bring an end to his playing days.

And Upson, who played with Defoe for England, knows all about the quality the striker possessed.

“I played against Jermain Defoe so many times and was on the receiving end of some of those brilliant finishes and pieces of quality he produced over the years in the Premier League,” Upson told Sky Sports News.

“To be ninth in the all-time Premier League goalscorers list is an outstanding achievement and he was just one of those players you just couldn’t take your eyes off him.

“He’s not massive in stature but really packed a punch on the pitch in terms of his movement, his ability to cope with contact and then be alive in the box.

"He was a really difficult player to play against.”

"In terms of off the pitch he was just a very happy-go-lucky guy, a great guy to have in the dressing room and good fun.

“I think as his career went on he focused on different things for charity and involvement in various other things.

"I think he has evolved in that sense as a 39-year-old man who has decided to call it a day.”

Defoe may now consider going into coaching, while he has also appeared as a TV pundit this season.

“I see him doing bits of media at the moment,” added Upson. “Whether coaching will be his thing?

“There are players that I’ve played with that you remember and you think there is no way they are going to be a coach, and then they retire and become really successful coaches. Or there are players you think are nailed on to go into management and then decide not to.

“It’s so personal and I’m sure he’ll have a lot of discussions with people around him to try and figure out what the next step is for Jermain Defoe.”

