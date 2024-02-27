Ex-Sunderland youth teamer on trial at Leeds United ahead of potential move - scored against Black Cats
Former Sunderland youth teamer Mason Cotcher played for Leeds United's under-18s on trial recently - and scored against his old team.
Cotcher pitched in with 10 goal contributions in 19 appearances last season in under-18 Premier League games. The player was also brought into Tony Mowbray's squad for the FA Cup third-round win over Shrewsbury Town at the start of 2023 but departed the club last summer.
However, Cotcher has since left Sunderland. The player has not yet signed for a new club despite interest from Scottish giants Rangers and Premier League clubs Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal.
Sunderland did try to keep hold of Cotcher but were unsuccessful in their attempts with the player heading to Manchester United on trial during January before moving on to Leeds United. Cotcher started and scored the only goal of the game as Leeds under-18s defeated Sunderland 1-0 in the Premier League under-18 north competition.
The Back Cats presented an offer to Cotcher at the start of the summer, but could not reach an agreement on terms. Though Sunderland were open to Cotcher coming back into the fold had there been a change of heart, they became increasingly resigned to his departure as the striker weighed up his options elsewhere.
Youngsters who have not yet signed professional terms are free to move between clubs with compensation tribunals taking place if clubs cannot agree on a financial package between them, which means Sunderland will be compensated for their part in Cotcher's development should the player sign for a new club.