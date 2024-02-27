Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland youth teamer Mason Cotcher played for Leeds United's under-18s on trial recently - and scored against his old team.

Cotcher pitched in with 10 goal contributions in 19 appearances last season in under-18 Premier League games. The player was also brought into Tony Mowbray's squad for the FA Cup third-round win over Shrewsbury Town at the start of 2023 but departed the club last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Cotcher has since left Sunderland. The player has not yet signed for a new club despite interest from Scottish giants Rangers and Premier League clubs Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal.

Sunderland did try to keep hold of Cotcher but were unsuccessful in their attempts with the player heading to Manchester United on trial during January before moving on to Leeds United. Cotcher started and scored the only goal of the game as Leeds under-18s defeated Sunderland 1-0 in the Premier League under-18 north competition.

The Back Cats presented an offer to Cotcher at the start of the summer, but could not reach an agreement on terms. Though Sunderland were open to Cotcher coming back into the fold had there been a change of heart, they became increasingly resigned to his departure as the striker weighed up his options elsewhere.