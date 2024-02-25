Ex-Sunderland youth team player wins Carabao Cup with Liverpool against Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland youth team player James McConnell has won the Carabao Cup with Liverpool against Chelsea.

McConnell joined Liverpool from Sunderland at under-15 level, one of a number of impressive and high-profile youngsters to depart the Stadium of Light under the ownership of Madrox following the club's relegation to League One.

The 19-year-old Morpeth-born midfielder signed a professional contract with the club shortly after his 17th birthday, with his stay extended in October 2022 after he agreed another long-term deal. McConnell started for Liverpool against Norwich City in the FA Cup earlier this season and managed to chip in with an assist for Curtis Jones.

Fast forward to February and McConnell was named on the bench for Liverpool ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley and was brought on towards the end of normal time with the game heading for extra-time.

Holland defender Virgil van Dijk netted the winner in extra-time for Jurgen Klopp's side and ensured McConnell picked up a winners medal in the Carabao Cup on his very first appearance in the competition.

McConnell has featured three times in the Premier League for Klopp this season, alongside one FA Cup and Carabao Cup appearance apiece plus three in Europe. Reds boss Klopp has announced that he will leave Anfield at the end of the season with the Merseyside club still in the hunt for a Premier League title alongside Manchester City and Arsenal.