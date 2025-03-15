The former Sunderland player has signed a new deal at Coventry City having already made 117 appearances for the club

Former Sunderland youngster Ben Wilson has signed a new deal with Coventry City ahead of Saturday’s clash between the two sides in the Championship.

The goalkeeper, now 32, started his career on Wearside at the Academy of Light in 2006 and stayed until 2013 but failed to make a senior appearance for the Black Cats. After leaving Sunderland, Wilson signed for Accrington Stanley on a permanent deal before moving onto Cardiff City.

Another year at Bradford City followed before the stopper moved to Coventry City during the 2019-20 season. Since then, Wilson has made 117 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues. Last week, Coventry City announced that Wilson had signed a new deal under head coach Frank Lampard.

Wilson has signed terms on a new deal, which will see him extend his stay with the Championship club until the summer of 2027. Sunderland face Coventry City on Saturday in the Championship at the CBS Arena.

“I’m over the moon,” Wilson said after signing the deal. “I’ve been here a number of years now, and I was getting to the stage where I wasn’t sure what was going to be happening next season, so to extend my contract, I’m absolutely thrilled,” the goalkeeper said after putting pen to paper on a new deal.”

Wilson continued via Coventry City’s in-house club media regarding his new deal: “I can’t wait to get going, and for everything I’ve done over the last few years with Coventry, I want to make more memories with them and push to the very top.”