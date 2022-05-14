Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we take a look at all the latest gossip from Sunderland and across League One.

Pools star on radar of League One clubs

Former Sunderland youngster and current Hartlepool United star Luke Molyneux is reportedly being eyed for a move to League One this summer with two clubs interested in his services - according to Football Insider.

Molyneux, who scooped up at Hartlepool’s end of season awards, is out of contract at the Suit Direct Stadium and reports suggest that Portsmouth and Derby County have been tracking the 24-year-old.

Molyneux netted 12 goals for Pools last term and with his stock consistently rising since his departure from Wearside in 2019.

Whilst at Sunderland, Molyneux made six senior appearances for the side, including playing 90 minutes in their memorable 3-0 win over Wolves on the last day of the Championship season in 2018.

Brown targets Scotland raid

Hartlepool United star Luke Molyneux in action against Crystal Palace. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

New Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown has revealed that he will look to Scotland in order to add bodies to his new squad.

The former Celtic star told Sky Sports that he would make the most of his knowledge of the SPFL to help the Cod Army:

"We've got great recruitment staff here who have sent us a lot of players. There's a lot of players coming out of contract and we are quite weak down our left-hand side.” Brown said.

"I know the Scottish market very well too and there are a lot of players coming to the end of their contracts there too.

"Hopefully we can force one of those deals through very soon."

May seals contract

Cambridge United star Adam May has sealed a new contract with the U’s, penning a new three-year deal with the club.

May racked up half a century of appearances last campaign and the former Pompey star has revealed he is currently the ‘happiest’ he has been in his career: “I am absolutely delighted,” May said.