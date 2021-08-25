Ex-Sunderland, Wolves, Hearts and Manchester City striker lands academy manager role at Darlington

The former Republic of Ireland frontman became a firm favourite during a three-year stay at the Stadium of Light between 2004 and 2007 and ended his playing career in the North East with Northern Premier League club Morpeth Town.

A career representing the likes of Wolves, Hearts and Manchester City was brought to an end in 2018 and Elliott has gained a UEFA A Licence and worked at the Improtech Soccer Elite Academy during the time that has passed.

He will now take up the lead role in Darlington’s academy and succeeds former Middlesbrough defender Tony McMahon, who left the Quakers to join Scunthorpe United’s coaching staff earlier in the summer.

Elliott is relishing his new role and has immediately set his sights on helping provide a source of options for Darlington manager Alun Armstrong.

He told the club website: “I am delighted to come here, I am delighted for the opportunity to come in to work for the football club and help progress the academy.

“I’ve been coaching now for the last six or seven years in different areas and standards, as well as that I have been doing my coaching badges.

“I tried to step back since I finished playing and watch a lot of football and learn a bit about the game from the outside, rather than being in the middle of the pitch.

“With what I have learnt, and from some of the coaches I’ve worked with and some of the players I’ve played with, I think with that mix together I can bring a lot to the academy lads and make them progress to get as many as possible to have a chance to train with the first-team and go on and play.

“That’s the long-term plan.”

Darlington manager Alun Armstrong is looking forward to working with Elliott and believes he will be “a big asset” to the Quakers.

He told the club website: “Stephen has got plenty of experience and bags of enthusiasm which hopefully he'll be able to pass on to the Academy.

“He's played at the highest level under some very good managers and also for his country.”

