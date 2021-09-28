Ex-Sunderland winger to return to the North East as Ryhope CW are handed Vase home tie against Bury AFC

The tie will also see a return to Wearside for Shakers manager Andy Welsh, who made 25 appearances for Sunderland during a three-year stay at the Stadium of Light between 2004 and 2007. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

The Shakers were founded by supporters in December 2019 in the aftermath of Bury FC’s expulsion from the Football League and they quickly gained momentum after being accepted into the North West Counties League First Division.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw a promising start to their maiden campaign curtailed – but they are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions this season.

The tie will also see a return to Wearside for Shakers manager Andy Welsh, who made 25 appearances for Sunderland during a three-year stay at the Stadium of Light between 2004 and 2007.

After news of the draw was released, Ryhope boss Pearson told The Echo: “It will be nice to see a few there, we aren’t the best supported club in the league so hopefully they will bring a few.

“They are a bit of a phoenix from the flames, we don’t know a lot about them, but we will do a bit of digging.

“It’s a massive name, even though it’s technically a new club.

“Big-name players from their area will want to play for them and we know we are in for a very tough game.”

Elsewhere in the draw, Seaham Red Star enter the competition for the first time this season with a home tie against Wythenshawe Town.

Heaton Stannington will host Northern Counties East League club Eccleshill United in their first FA Vase first round tie for 40 years.

2015 Vase winners North Shields will travel to Merseyside to take on Vauxhall Motors and Newcastle Benfield will face Golcar United at Sam Smith’s Park.

Billingham Synthonia will entertain an Isle of Man side that will have to contend with an over-350 mile round-trip to Teesside and 2020 Vase finalists Consett kick off their attempts for a Wembley return with a home tie against Atherton LR.

Redcar Town will hope to continue their first ever run in the competition when they visit Grimsby Borough and the only all-Northern League tie drawn out of the hat sees Division Two rivals Carlisle City face Chester-le-Street Town at Gillford Park.

Newton Aycliffe and Birtley Town have been given away trips to North West Counties League clubs as they face AFC Liverpool and Lower Breck respectively.