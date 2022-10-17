Ex-Sunderland winger James McClean calls for FA and EFL action after abuse at Stadium of Light

McClean has called on the EFL and the FA to take action.

A club statement from SAFC on Monday reads: “Sunderland AFC has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of discrimination.

“The club is committed to providing an inclusive, family-friendly environment at the Stadium of Light and strongly condemns any supporter found to be engaging in any form of discriminatory behaviour.

James McClean. Safc 2-1 Wafc Stadium of Light Championship Picture by FRANK REID

“Whilst the majority of fans behave impeccably when supporting SAFC, there have been multiple incidents during the 2022-23 season that are unacceptable and have resulted in ejection, stadium bans and criminal investigations.

“Everyone attending, working or taking part in a football match at the Stadium of Light has the right to feel safe, valued and included and the Club encourages all supporters to continue to play their part.”

McClean used his Instagram account to highlight the issue and chants aimed at him during Sunderland's 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon.

McClean, who played for Sunderland between 2011 and 2013, said that football's governing bodies had repeatedly ignored his pleas for action to be taken.

Anti-IRA chants could be heard from a minority of those in attendance at the Stadium of Light at stages of the game, most vociferously when McClean took a second-half corner.

The 33-year-old also said he was the subject of further incidents of individual sectarian abuse.

The Irish international has faced criticism throughout his career due to his reluctance to wear a poppy during Remembrance events in football, a stance which he says is apolitical.

McClean said on Instagram: "Where to start really, for my son who is seven years old, and watches every Wigan game either being at the stadium or on Latics TV, to be asking his mother 'why are they booing and singing that song at daddy?' and to have to tiptoe around answering him is something which should not be happening.

"This post is not one of sympathy (trust me, it's not wanted) but one of anger.

"Considering every single year we have a FA representative come into each club to discuss the same old crap they spew to us about discrimination, every single year I challenge them on the abuse, every single year they do nothing.

"Now everyone who attended the game would have heard this loud and clear, including the match referee, officials and other officials.

"I should not have to report every single incident when clearly they can all hear what I hear, and they should be doing their jobs by taking action!

"And I certainly don't expect any action to be taken by Sunderland FC themselves, given they did nothing when I was their player.

"Me and my family have been on the receiving end of sickening abuse since November 2012."

The post can be read in full on McClean's Instagram page.

An EFL spokesperson said: “The EFL condemns all forms of discriminatory and offensive chanting and will provide assistance wherever appropriate in respect of any investigations undertaken by the Club, FA and other authorities.

“The League has worked with other football bodies in the past and will continue to do so in the future to provide support for James.