The former Sunderland flop has sealed a move to Accrington Stanley in League Two

Former Sunderland man Donald Love has signed for Accrington Stanley.

The 29-year-old joined the Black Cats from Manchester United alongside Paddy McNair in the Premier League under David Moyes back in 2016. Love would struggle during his time on Wearside and suffered back-to-back relegations to League One.

Love was then released in 2019 before going on to join Shrewsbury Town. Stints at Salford City and Morecambe followed before Love sealed a move to Accrington Stanley during this summer’s transfer window. He has signed a two-year deal at the Wham Stadium.

Love said after signing the deal: "I'm really happy to get it done. When John and Ged said to come in and train, and get a feel for the place, straight away I knew I wanted to sign. I didn't really know it was a derby until I was at Morecambe, but hopefully we go and beat them this year.

"Knowing Ged, Faz as well, I've known Faz for two years, it was just really good to come and meet John, and then get a chance to sign."

Manager Ged Brannan said: "Donald was at Morecambe with me last year and he was captain with Faz (Farrend Rawson). He is a fantastic player, great for the changing room, experienced, been around, and a great addition for our team and our changing room. I can't wait to get going with him.