Ex-Sunderland, West Ham and Rangers striker Jermain Defoe returns to Tottenham in new role

Former Sunderlad striker Jermain Defoe has returned to Tottenham as a member of Spurs’ academy coaching staff and as a club ambassador.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 12th August 2022, 8:35 am

The 39-year-old made 100 appearances for the Black Cats during two spells at the club, while also representing West Ham, Rangers, Portsmouth and Bournemouth during a 23-year playing career.

Defoe re-signed for Sunderland this year but made just seven appearances before announcing his retirement at the end of March.

A Tottenham statement has said Defoe will work closely alongside Spurs’ existing coaching team ‘to lend his vast experience and knowledge to young players across the under-17 to under-21 age categories.’

Jermain Defoe returned to Sunderland in 2022.

It goes on to say that as part of his new position, Defoe’s ambassador role will see him assist the club’s work in the community and engage with Tottenham's global fanbase.

Defoe worked as a player-coach during his spell at Rangers and helped the club lift the SPL title in the 2020/21 season.

