Ben Haim was on loan at Sunderland during the 2008-09 season.

The defender made his debut away to Arsenal in the February of that season but found it difficult to break into the side.

The ex-Chelsea man was limited to only five appearances in a Sunderland shirt and returned to Manchester City at the end of the campaign.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlos Vela of Arsenal is challenged by Tal Ben-Haim and Steed Malbranque of Sunderland during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium.

However, according to talkSPORT, Ben Haim is involved with mystery investors, who have tabled £20 billion to purchase Chelsea, with a pledge of an additional £500m in funding.It is claimed that the former Portsmouth defender has a key involvement in the bid, with interested parties having been set a deadline of last Friday to declare their intent.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chelsea is currently up for sale amid sanctions against Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich, who owns the cub.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.