Ex-Sunderland, West Ham and Manchester City and Portsmouth man Tal Ben Haim involved in £20 billion bid to buy Premier League giants
Former Sunderland loanee Tal Ben Haim is reportedly involved in brokering a deal to purchase Chelsea.
Ben Haim was on loan at Sunderland during the 2008-09 season.
The defender made his debut away to Arsenal in the February of that season but found it difficult to break into the side.
The ex-Chelsea man was limited to only five appearances in a Sunderland shirt and returned to Manchester City at the end of the campaign.
However, according to talkSPORT, Ben Haim is involved with mystery investors, who have tabled £20 billion to purchase Chelsea, with a pledge of an additional £500m in funding.It is claimed that the former Portsmouth defender has a key involvement in the bid, with interested parties having been set a deadline of last Friday to declare their intent.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chelsea is currently up for sale amid sanctions against Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich, who owns the cub.