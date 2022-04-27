Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers netted from a corner in the first half and controlled much of the fixture before Sunderland managed to force an own goal late in the second stanza.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest news doing the rounds:

South Shields suffer penalty heartbreak

Jordan Hunter. Photo by Kev Wilson.

Former Sunderland man Jordan Hunter was the unfortunate man who saw his penalty saved by Daniel Atherton as South Shields’ season ended with playoff heartbreak against Warrington

Both sides scored four successful penalties and had one saved before Hunter missed the crucial 12th penalty as Warrington went home victorious.

South Shields are managed by ex-Black Cats striker Kevin Phillips but will remain in the Northern Premier League for another season.

Another former Sunderland man, Blair Adams, also plays for the club.

Luke O’Nien delivers Rotherham verdict

Luke O’Nien has delivered his verdict on Rotherham United.

The battling midfielder started the game in the middle for Alex Neil alongside Corry Evans and January signing Jay Matete and was named as Sunderland’s Man of the Match

"Tactically they're a bit difficult to play against, they don't play much on the floor, but we gave ourselves a platform.

"It was my fault for the goal, but we hung on to the end.

"I've found the last three matches really exciting and the momentum we've built up.

"We're stringing it together at the right time of the season.