Former Sunderland transfer target Kieffer Moore netted a brace during his second Ipswich Town debut following his deadline day loan move from Bournemouth.

Sunderland had been trying to sign a more experienced striker for the second half of the campaign and had identified Moore as a player who could aid their play-off push this season.

However, the Black Cats were trumped by their Championship rivals Ipswich Town on deadline day with the automatic-promotion chasers paying 75 per cent of the player's wages, with bonus payments to be added on if Kieran McKenna's side are promoted.

Moore, a Welsh international, was rumoured to be on somewhere around £40k-per-week at Premier League club Bournemouth. The 31-year-old was named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Preston North End and scored a brace after being subbed on. Town, however, lost the game 3-2 at Deepdale.

Speaking to Town TV after concluding the deal, Moore said: "It’s great to finally get it over the line because it’s been a long time coming during the window.

"I remember my first spell here and I’ve gone away and worked very hard on myself during that time, so I’m delighted to be back and can’t wait to get going. I was really excited when I spoke to everyone here and now I just want to meet the group, get out on the pitch and contribute.”