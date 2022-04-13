Defoe confirmed his retirement from professional football with immediate effect last month.

Defoe made an emotional return to Wearside on deadline day in January but made what he described as a “really tough decision” to bring an end to his playing days.

When asked how he was by Tottenham’s media team, Defoe replied that he felt “great, a million dollars.”

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jermain Defoe

Talking about his retirement, he added “It’s been busy. I’d prepared myself for this moment. If someone said when I was younger, I’d play until I was 39... 39? Wow. I was prepared mentally and so happy with how it went. I’m happy with what I achieved.”

“I watch every game on the TV. I can sit down now and enjoy it. All those games, there is so much pressure to perform day in, day out, game after game, season after season, so much pressure.”

Speaking about his work as a TV pundit, Defoe said: "Even when you’ve played well... Sonny, for example, scored a hat-trick at Villa, but then the next game comes around and he has to perform at that level again, the expectation, so you can never get too high, too carried away, it's always onto the next one. Now, I can watch football at home, sit back and relax!”