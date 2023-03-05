The Black Cats fell behind four minutes before half-time when they were caught on the counter attack and Josh Laurent converted from close range.

It got much worse for the hosts straight after the interval as Tyrese Campbell scored twice in three minutes to give Alex Neil’s side a commanding lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Pritchard managed to pull a goal back, before a brace from Dwight Gayle put the match beyond doubt. Smallbone – who chipped in with a hat-trick of assists – joined Stoke City on loan after he was linked with both Sunderland and Burnley during the summer.

Former Sunderland target Will Smallbone

The 23-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder has impressed whilst with Stoke City on loan under former Sunderland head coach Alex Neil.