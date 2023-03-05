News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Sunderland target's 16-word message to Stoke City fans after Alex Neil thrashes Tony Mowbray

Former Sunderland target Will Smallbone has reacted to Stoke City’s win over the Black Cats on Saturday,

By James Copley
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Black Cats fell behind four minutes before half-time when they were caught on the counter attack and Josh Laurent converted from close range.

It got much worse for the hosts straight after the interval as Tyrese Campbell scored twice in three minutes to give Alex Neil’s side a commanding lead.

Alex Pritchard managed to pull a goal back, before a brace from Dwight Gayle put the match beyond doubt. Smallbone – who chipped in with a hat-trick of assists – joined Stoke City on loan after he was linked with both Sunderland and Burnley during the summer.

Former Sunderland target Will Smallbone
The 23-year-old Republic of Ireland midfielder has impressed whilst with Stoke City on loan under former Sunderland head coach Alex Neil.

Reacting to the match on Twitter, Smallbone said: “Had worse afternoons what a win! Thankyou to the fans who travelled safe journey back.”

