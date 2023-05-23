Wolves are reportedly open to selling ex-Sunderland loanee Dion Sanderson on a permanent basis this summer, according to reports.

Sanderson made 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020-21 season while on loan from Wolves. The Black Cats were interested in bringing Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light and are thought to have approaches rejected due to their League One status at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland have since added centre-backs Aji Alese, Danny Batth and Dan Ballard and also have Bailey Wright still on the books plus Luke O’Nien, Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin, who can all play there if required.

The central defender signed a long-term contract at Molineux last summer, before being loaned out to Birmingham and QPR during the 2021-22 campaign. Sanderson then re-joined City last summer and made 31 Championship appearances for the Blues.

However, The Athletic have stated that some key figures at Wolves have "reservations" about Saunderson's ability to play in the top-flight meaning a permanent move could be on the cards this summer.

Sanderson is about to enter the final two years of his deal with his boyhood club which means the Premier League club would likely expect a significant fee for the 23-year-old with Birmingham City said to be keen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time could be of the essence for Birmingham City, though, with reports stating that other Championship clubs are interested in Sanderson with the Blues in the middle of a takeover.