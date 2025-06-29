Ex-Sunderland striker's value soars to £70m amid Newcastle United transfer interest

Ex-Sunderland striker Antoine Semenyo is now valued at £70million amid Newcastle and Spurs transfer interest

Antoine Semenyo’s stock continues to soar in the Premier League, with the former Sunderland loanee reportedly subject to interest from several top-flight giants – though Bournemouth are holding firm with a staggering £70million valuation.

The 25-year-old Ghana international has been linked with Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur this summer following another impressive campaign at the Vitality Stadium. However, according to a report by the i newspaper, the Cherries’ hefty asking price has so far deterred all three clubs from making a formal approach.

Semenyo, who signed a new contract with Bournemouth last July running until 2029, is seen as a key part of Andoni Iraola’s attack and has emerged as one of the club’s most valuable assets following a standout 2024-25 season.

The forward hit 11 goals in the Premier League last term – his personal best – and produced big moments in high-profile games, including winners against Manchester City and Fulham, plus goals in victories over Everton and Manchester United. His combination of pace, physicality and composure in front of goal has led to admiration across the division, but Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell.

Whether any club will meet Bournemouth’s lofty valuation remains to be seen, but Semenyo’s rise from a fringe figure at Sunderland to a £70million-rated Premier League star is a remarkable example of a player fulfilling his potential elsewhere.

Who is Antoine Semenyo?

Born in London, Semenyo began his senior career at Bristol City and first arrived on Wearside in January 2020 as a raw 19-year-old prospect. Then managed by Phil Parkinson, Sunderland brought Semenyo in on loan to bolster their attacking options in League One.

His time at the Stadium of Light was short-lived. He made just seven appearances – mostly from the bench – and failed to score, with his only start coming in a 2-0 defeat away at Bristol Rovers. The season was later curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Semenyo returned to Bristol City with limited fanfare.

However, he went on to become a key figure at Ashton Gate, winning Bristol City’s Young Player of the Year award in 2020-21 after scoring five goals and providing seven assists. The following season he bettered that output, notching eight goals and 12 assists across all competitions.

Semenyo continued his development in the Championship before Bournemouth secured his signature in January 2023 in a deal worth around £10million. After a short bedding-in period, he exploded into form in the 2023-24 campaign, scoring eight goals in his first full Premier League season.

He added a further 11 goals in 2024-25, including a crucial strike in Bournemouth’s 2-1 win over champions Manchester City and a blistering 53-second opener against Fulham – the club’s third-fastest Premier League goal on record. Capped 21 times by Ghana, Semenyo has become a regular for his national side and was part of their squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.