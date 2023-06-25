News you can trust since 1873
Ex-Sunderland striker's funny response when asked about potential return after Jobe Bellingham arrival

The former Sunderland player has not played professionally since 2017.

By James Copley
Published 25th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Victor Anichebe provided an amusing response to a Sunderland fan when asked if would consider returning to Sunderland following Jobe Bellingham's arrival on Wearside.

The striker has not played professionally since a 2017 spell with Beijing Enterprises, although did spend time training with Doncaster Rovers in recent years.

The 35-year-old former Everton striker played for Sunderland during the club's Premier League relegation season, making 19 appearances in all competitions and netting thrice.

Following Bellingham's announcement as a Sunderland player on Saturday, Anichebe took to Instagram to send a message of support to the ex-Birmingham City midfielder. He stated: "Good luck to him! Great club."

One fan, replying to Anichebe's initial comment, inquired about the Nigeria international's potential return to the club, to which he hilariously answered: "I would die in pre-season."

The Black Cats face Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light during the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Championship season on August 6.

