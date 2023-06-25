Victor Anichebe provided an amusing response to a Sunderland fan when asked if would consider returning to Sunderland following Jobe Bellingham's arrival on Wearside.

The striker has not played professionally since a 2017 spell with Beijing Enterprises, although did spend time training with Doncaster Rovers in recent years.

The 35-year-old former Everton striker played for Sunderland during the club's Premier League relegation season, making 19 appearances in all competitions and netting thrice.

Following Bellingham's announcement as a Sunderland player on Saturday, Anichebe took to Instagram to send a message of support to the ex-Birmingham City midfielder. He stated: "Good luck to him! Great club."

One fan, replying to Anichebe's initial comment, inquired about the Nigeria international's potential return to the club, to which he hilariously answered: "I would die in pre-season."