Mead spent six years at Sunderland between 2011 and 2017, gaining a reputation for scoring impressive goals, before moving to Arsenal where she won the Super League and the League Cup.

The 27-year-old goal-getter was part of the historic England team that clinched the European Championships earlier this year alongside Wearsider Jill Scott. Mead also scooped the Player of the Tournament and the Golden Boot as the Lionesses clinched a first international football trophy for England since the World Cup in 1966.

Mead beat Chelsea forward Sam Kerr, who came second, to win the prize, with Barcelona forward Alexia Putellas finishing third. "I don't think I've quite processed it yet. It's a huge honour for me," Mead told BBC Sport.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Beth Mead of Arsenal looks on during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Leicester City and Arsenal at The King Power Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

"I've just been enjoying my football this season and for me, these are nice trophies to get hold of, but again, I continue to keep saying it and it's becoming a cliche now, but I wouldn't have got these without my team-mates throughout the season at Arsenal, throughout the season for the international team."

Mead has scored 29 goals in 49 games for England and was presented with the award by the Lionesses' record scorer Ellen White. "I think she can go on to score so many goals for England, the sky is the limit for her,” White said.