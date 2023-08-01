Former Sunderland, Stoke City, Fulham and Bordeaux striker Josh Maja is closing in on a move to West Brom, according to reports

Maja netted 16 goals in the French second division during the 2022-23 season taking his career tally to 52 in 178 senior appearances across all competitions but became a free agent during the summer.

Maja, who left Sunderland for a reported £3.5million transfer package, has spent time on loan at Fulham in the Premier League and Stoke City in the Championship in recent years and saw a move to Birmingham City collapse a couple of windows ago.

The London-born Nigeria international netted 17 goals in 49 appearances whilst with Sunderland before scoring three in 15 during six months on loan with Fulham during the 2020-21 season as The Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League. Maja scored two in 17 for Stoke City during 2021-22.

The Express and Star state: "The 24-year-old underwent a medical at the Albion's training ground in Walsall yesterday and an announcement of his addition is likely to be imminent."

Aiden O'Brien makes League Two switch

Ex-Sunderland attacker Aiden O'Brien has made the switch to League Two club Sutton United on loan from Gillingham.

"I worked with Aiden when he was at Aldershot on a loan spell from Millwall, and know what a good character he will be in the dressing room and on the pitch," Sutton manager Matt Gray said.