Ex-Sunderland striker to join Championship rivals as Aiden O'Brien signs for League Two club
Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja looks set to return to the Championship.
Former Sunderland, Stoke City, Fulham and Bordeaux striker Josh Maja is closing in on a move to West Brom, according to reports
Maja netted 16 goals in the French second division during the 2022-23 season taking his career tally to 52 in 178 senior appearances across all competitions but became a free agent during the summer.
Maja, who left Sunderland for a reported £3.5million transfer package, has spent time on loan at Fulham in the Premier League and Stoke City in the Championship in recent years and saw a move to Birmingham City collapse a couple of windows ago.
The London-born Nigeria international netted 17 goals in 49 appearances whilst with Sunderland before scoring three in 15 during six months on loan with Fulham during the 2020-21 season as The Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League. Maja scored two in 17 for Stoke City during 2021-22.
The Express and Star state: "The 24-year-old underwent a medical at the Albion's training ground in Walsall yesterday and an announcement of his addition is likely to be imminent."
Aiden O'Brien makes League Two switch
Ex-Sunderland attacker Aiden O'Brien has made the switch to League Two club Sutton United on loan from Gillingham.
"I worked with Aiden when he was at Aldershot on a loan spell from Millwall, and know what a good character he will be in the dressing room and on the pitch," Sutton manager Matt Gray said.
"He's gone on to have a great career with Millwall, Sunderland and Portsmouth as well as playing internationally, and I'm delighted to get the chance to work with him again. He's mainly a striker, but can also play wide and will give us quality, and options, in our front line.''