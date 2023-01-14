Here is all the latest transfer gossip that has emerged from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Former Sunderland man signs for SPL club

Former Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron has switched Gillingham for Motherwell, joining the Scottish club on a deal until the end of the season. Mandron, who featured just three times for the Black Cats first-team, leaves the Gills bottom of League Two having scored just once this campaign – although he did net their winning penalty in their shock Carabao Cup win over Brentford.

Mandron’s move to Scotland sees him join another side in a relegation battle, however, Motherwell boss Steven Hammell believes the 28-year-old can play a major role in helping lift his side away from danger.

Hammell said: “From the moment I spoke to Mikaël on the phone, it was clear he wanted to come. As soon as we established that this move could happen, Mikaël travelled off his own back to get to Fir Park as quickly as possible.

“He offers competition and help for Kevin van Veen, whilst also opening new possibilities to the structure of the team. I’m really happy to get this over the line as I feel it’s an area of the pitch we needed additions.”

Former Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron has signed for Motherwell (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Rangers ‘frontrunners’ for Norwich City star

David Wagner has revealed that Todd Cantwell could be on the move away from Carrow Road this month. The 24-year-old has struggled to replicate the form he showed early in his Canaries career and, according to new boss David Wagner, is likely to leave Norwich City this month.

Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk: "Unfortunately, for whatever reason, he has not made the progression everyone had hoped. But I know, and been around long enough in football, that sometimes you need only this one move - to come into a different environment - and for whatever reason everything goes upwards and no one can really explain it.

"I hope for him that he will do this. I know from everything that I've seen, he has everything to do it."