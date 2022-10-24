This week has been a huge learning curve for the Sunderland squad. After coming from behind to gain a much-needed home win against Wigan last weekend, the team were brought back down to the reality of the Championship and how difficult it can be at times for a newly promoted club.

After losing to Blackburn midweek in a game in which I felt the lads put in a very credible performance, Sunderland welcomed high-flying Burnley to the Stadium of Light.

You only had to look at the quality and experience that was sitting on the opponents’ bench to see that this was going to be an enormous test.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray looks on from the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Blackpool at Stadium of Light on October 04, 2022 in Sunderland, England.

Burnley just relegated from the Premier League had made a real statement in appointing Vincent Kompany in the Summer and they have positioned themselves in a promising league standing in recent weeks.

However, surprisingly after 45 minutes, and it has to be said it was a very comfortable first half, the lads found themselves deservedly up by two goals. The goals were fantastic and once again highlighted everything that is enjoyable about watching the Sunderland team at the moment.

The Stadium of Light was rocking and the lack of strikers and other injuries in the squad was probably the last thing on people's minds. Sunderland didn’t want the half-time break to come as it was one of the best performances at the Stadium this season.

Burnley on the other hand couldn’t wait for the whistle and after no doubt a rollicking from Kompany, they came out and looked exactly like a team that had their sights set on getting back in the top division at their first attempt.

Kompany took off Ashley Barnes, a firm message to his players that he wasn’t happy, and within 25 minutes of the second half, his team were three goals to two up. Nobody had seen it coming and Sunderland’s injury-hit squad didn’t know what had hit them.

There were still moments of quality by the home team but you only had to look at how young the Sunderland eleven who finished the game were, to see that Sunderland need players back from injury and need them back quick.

Games against Burnley won’t define Sunderland’s season, and for what it’s worth I think the Lancashire outfit will go up automatically, but the team need to manage games a bit better, especially when having a two-goal lead.

There are four games before the World Cup break and I think Tony Mowbray will be looking forward to it. It will give time for the likes of Dan Ballard, Ross Stewart and Ellis Sims to build up some fitness without the pressure of games being played too.

