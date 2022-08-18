Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil’s side held their own for the opening 30 minutes before Dan Neil was shown a straight red card and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic headed the hosts ahead.

The Blades then made it 2-0 shortly after half-time after a close-range finish from Max Lowe. Sunderland responded well and pulled one back through Lynden Gooch but weren’t able to take anything from the game.

Gabbiadini stated on social media: “Any neutral would have loved that but @SunderlandAFC performance was impressive and it’s looking like a team to be proud of!”

Luke O'Nien and Alex Neil at the end of the game against Sheffield United.

Elliott said of Neil’s red card: “Frustrating red card. Sunderland were just finding their Mojo too.”