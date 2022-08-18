News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

Ex-Sunderland striker says Luke O'Nien should have seen red against Sheffield United

Former Sunderland favourites Marco Gabbiadini and Stephen Elliott were quick to react during the Black Cats’ loss to Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

By James Copley
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:00 pm

Alex Neil’s side held their own for the opening 30 minutes before Dan Neil was shown a straight red card and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic headed the hosts ahead.

The Blades then made it 2-0 shortly after half-time after a close-range finish from Max Lowe. Sunderland responded well and pulled one back through Lynden Gooch but weren’t able to take anything from the game.

Gabbiadini stated on social media: “Any neutral would have loved that but @SunderlandAFC performance was impressive and it’s looking like a team to be proud of!”

Luke O'Nien and Alex Neil at the end of the game against Sheffield United.

Most Popular

Elliott said of Neil’s red card: “Frustrating red card. Sunderland were just finding their Mojo too.”

Sunderland Echo columnist Elliott also spoke about a tackle made by Luke O’Nien on a Sheffield United player: “Should have been red. Crazy tackle by O’Nien.”

Stephen ElliottLuke O'NienSheffield UnitedSunderlandAlex Neil