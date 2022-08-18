Ex-Sunderland striker says Luke O'Nien should have seen red against Sheffield United
Former Sunderland favourites Marco Gabbiadini and Stephen Elliott were quick to react during the Black Cats’ loss to Sheffield United on Wednesday night.
Alex Neil’s side held their own for the opening 30 minutes before Dan Neil was shown a straight red card and defender Anel Ahmedhodzic headed the hosts ahead.
The Blades then made it 2-0 shortly after half-time after a close-range finish from Max Lowe. Sunderland responded well and pulled one back through Lynden Gooch but weren’t able to take anything from the game.
Gabbiadini stated on social media: “Any neutral would have loved that but @SunderlandAFC performance was impressive and it’s looking like a team to be proud of!”
Most Popular
-
1
Manchester United ‘tipped’ to sign £20m Newcastle United star and striker sold by Rafa Benitez
-
2
What Lynden Gooch told Dan Neil following midfielder's red card in Sunderland’s defeat at Sheffield United
-
3
Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings: who impressed for Alex Neil's side despite Sheffield United defeat
-
4
Sunderland AFC news: Neil Warnock reveals talks to Luke O'Nien failed because of wages and agents fees.
-
5
Ticket details released as Sunderland prepare to make Stadium of Light history
Elliott said of Neil’s red card: “Frustrating red card. Sunderland were just finding their Mojo too.”
Sunderland Echo columnist Elliott also spoke about a tackle made by Luke O’Nien on a Sheffield United player: “Should have been red. Crazy tackle by O’Nien.”