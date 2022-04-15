Ex-Sunderland striker reveals message to supporters after exit - '6 unforgettable years'

Alex Neil, speaking at the start of the month, said it was the right decision to allow Kimpioka to leave Sunderland despite the club's lack of outright striking options.

Sunderland's head coach said he sanctioned the departure, with the 22-year-old joining AIK Fotboll in the Swedish top tier.

Kimpioka scored in his last senior appearance, a 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in December last year, but has not featured under Neil.

Sunderland's Academy of Light.

Despite Jermain Defoe's surprise retirement, Neil candidly admitted that he did not see that changing between now and the end of the season.

Kimpioka's contract was due to expire this summer.

And the striker has now sent a message to fans.