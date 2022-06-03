Loading...

Ex-Sunderland striker presents Trai Hume with league winners medal prior to Northern Ireland's Nations League fixtures

Sunderland defender Trai Hume received his Northern Irish Premiership league winners' medal this week as former Black Cats striker David Healy presented the award.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 4:45 pm

Healy, who made 21 appearances for Sunderland as a player, now manages Northern Irish club Linfield FC, who won the NIFL Premiership by a single point.

Hume played 19 times for Linfield in the first half of the campaign and was their first-choice right-back before moving to Sunderland in January.

The 20-year-old was called up to Northern Ireland’s senior squad for their four Nations League matches this month, while he came off the bench for the final 12 minutes as Ian Baraclough's side were beaten 1-0 by Greece.

Trai Hume playing for Northern Ireland against Greece. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Healy made the trip to Belfast before the match to present Hume with his league medal.

The Linfield boss was full of praise for Hume after the defender completed his move to Sunderland in January.

“I want to wish Trai every success at Sunderland,” Healy told Linfield’s website earlier this year. “He’s been a real credit to himself and his family since he has been at our club and worked his way through to becoming a first team regular and a hot cross channel transfer target.

"We’ve always had full belief and faith in Trai in our team and we always knew he’d be good enough to land a suitable opportunity across the water.

"He’s joining a huge club and one I know well. His new team are very much on the up at the minute and it’s a really great opportunity for Trai at this stage of his career.”

