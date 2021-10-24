Ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips delivers Charlton Athletic verdict and makes Nottingham Forest comparison
The Black Cats returned to action against Charlton Athletic on Saturday in League One but suffered defeat.
Jayden Stockley’s second half goal was enough to sink Lee Johnson’s men at the Stadium of Light.
But it is another quick turnaround for Sunderland with the Wearsiders set to travel to Loftus Road to face QPR in the Carabao Cup.
Ex-Sunderland star delivers Charlton Athletic verdict
Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict following Sunderland’s loss to Charlton Athletic.
Nigel Adkins was sacked as Addicks manager in the days leading up to the game, with Johnnie Jackson taking caretaker charge for the clash on Wearside.
When asked by Football Insider if Adkins’ sacking was a major factor in the defeat, Phillips said: “I think you could have looked at it in two ways.
“It was not ideal for Sunderland to face Charlton straight after that because there is always a bounce.
“Look at Nottingham Forest, for example. Chris Hughton is a fantastic manager, who’s proven in the Championship. He couldn’t get a performance out of Forest for love nor money and now, under Steve Cooper, they can’t stop winning.
“Let’s be honest, it was not ideal for Sunderland. I’m sure Johnnie Jackson changed a couple of things. There is always a response when a manager leaves and Sunderland were on the receiving end of it.
“But, going into the game they would have been like, ‘Who cares.’ From Lee Johnson and the players’ point of view they know they’re better than them man for man. They would not have been worried about it.
“I expected them to punish them. Charlton are the way they are because they have not been playing well.”
Charlton Athletic could suffer transfer blow
Premier League duo Chelsea and Brighton are both interested in signing 17-year-old Charlton Athletic goalkeeper James Beadle.
That’s according to a report from The Sun.
The goalkeeper’s contract situation means Charlton are at risk of losing the goalkeeper for a small fee.
However, it is claimed that the Addicks are hopeful of receiving a fee of £400,000 plus addons for the youngster.