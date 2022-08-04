Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Sunderland are preparing for their first away trip in the Championship since a defeat to Fulham in April 2018.

They travel south to take on Bristol City this weekend as they search for their first win of the season following an opening day draw with Coventry City.

Meanwhile, the Robins are yet to pick up a point after conceding a last minute winner to Hull City last weekend.

The two sides’ last meeting was certainly dramatic, with the Black Cats claiming a point despite being 3-0 down after 70 minutes.

Two own goals and another from Aiden McGeady ended the match 3-3 and left Chris Coleman’s side in 23rd place, three points from safety.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Rumours of enquiry for Robins youngster rubbished Manchester United had previously been reported to have enquired about the availability of Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, however it is now believed that that is not true. Everton and Leicester have also been linked with the 18-year-old. (Bristol Live)

2. Tigers closing in on Tottenham academy product Hull City have reportedly offered former Tottenham goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala a three-year contract with the option of a further year. While the Premier League club released him last month, they would still be owed a compensation settlement. (Hull Daily Mail)

3. Watford starlet attracting interest from Leeds United Leeds United are reportedly targeting Watford's Ismaila Sarr. West Ham were linked with a move for the Senegal international earlier this summer. (Mirror)

4. Ex-Birmingham City loanee joins A-League club Former Birmingham City and Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson has joined Newcastle Jets following his release from Nottingham Forest. The 30-year-old spent last season on loan with Melbourne City. (Newcastle Jets)