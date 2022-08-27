Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After taking over the reins at the Stadium of Light in February, Neil masterminded Sunderland’s promotion from League One via the play-offs, with the club now sitting fifth after five games played in the Championship.

However, Wearside was rocked on Friday afternoon as news broke that Neil was well on his way to taking the recently vacated Stoke City job following the sacking of Michael O’Neill.

“Listening to AN speak recently it’s not as big a surprise as I first thought giving some of his recent interviews,” Elliott wrote on social media. “Phrases like ‘there’s no door left to bang down’ when asked about new signings was a sign things were not totally rosy. Will be hugely hard to replace.

“Only AN will know true reasons for leaving. However, I wonder if there was a better deal on the table from Sunderland would we be discussing his imminent exit. Shame if he goes but football is football & players and managers are just meat at the end of the day.

“Ludicrous that Sunderland will have had 14 permanent managers in less than 14 years by the time a new one will be in place. Expecting a good atmosphere today still as the support will once again prove they are biggest and best thing about the club by getting behind team.”

He added: Alex Neil has done a phenomenal job at #SAFC & the club would be still in League 1 if he didn’t come in. However, if you actually analyse his time here you’d have to say the happiest he looked at the SOL was at the Elton John Concert!! I think he will do well at Stoke too.

Sunderland face Norwich City in the Championship this afternoon with Neil’s assistant Martin Canning expected to take the team.