News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ex-Sunderland striker could be set for enhanced Everton role against Liverpool

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a major doubt for Monday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield – with ex-Sunderland striker Ellis Simms potentially in line for a bigger role.

By PA
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The England international played just over an hour of last weekend’s win over Arsenal but afterwards manager Sean Dyche admitted it had been a risk as the player was struggling with a hamstring problem.

That has prevented him from training this week and puts his participation at Anfield in doubt.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re still monitoring him. It will be touch and go, at best, I would think,” said Dyche.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a major doubt for Monday’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.
Most Popular

“We’re hoping it settles down as quickly as possible.

“He put a real shift in, his stats were very good in the last game and unfortunately he’s got a niggly hamstring and we’ve got to get on top of it as quick as we can.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Losing Calvert-Lewin would be a significant blow as Dyche’s only other options are Neal Maupay, who is a long way from being a target man, and 22-year-old Ellis Simms, recently recalled from a loan spell at Sunderland and with just three first-team Everton appearances to his name.

But Dyche is keen to maintain the positivity and suggested it was an opportunity for someone to stake their claim.

“We adapt to the players that we work with. The obvious two are Simmsy and Neal,” he added on the effect Calvert-Lewin’s absence would have.

“There are different ways the team can operate. I don’t look at one player to try to win games, it has to be a team collective.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is a great opportunity whoever plays next. What a game to be stepping into if he is not right. Get ready to take it on.”

Sean DycheDominic Calvert-LewinEllis SimmsNeal MaupayEverton