The Black Cats have reached the League One play-off final after getting past Sheffield Wednesday.
Patrick Roberts scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to put the Black Cats 2-1 ahead on aggregate.
It came after Wednesday striker Lee Gregory levelled the score, and the match looked set to go to extra-time before Roberts’ late finish.
Most Popular
-
1
League One play-off final: Fixture date, TV channels, ticket details and all the information Sunderland and Wycombe fans need
-
2
'Simply outstanding': Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings as Alex Neil's side reach League One play-off final after battling past Sheffield Wednesday
-
3
Sheffield Wednesday 1 Sunderland 1: Story of the night as Patrick Roberts goal sends Cats to League One play-off final at Wembley
-
4
Wycombe boss has warning to Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday after reaching Wembley final
-
5
Ex-Sunderland goalkeeper tipped for move to Celtic or Rangers as Livingston boss admits exit
Sunderland will now face Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley Stadium later this month.
And there was plenty of reaction on social media to the result.
Ex-Sunderland manager Peter Reid posted: “Wow, get in there. @SunderlandAFC”
On Instagram, former striker Victor Anichebe added: “Let’s go!!” then said later: “Do whatever it takes!”
England star Steph Houghton also said: “Haway the lads!”
Another ex-Sunderland manager, Alan Durban, said: “Great result for Sunderland !!! One game more! Congratulations.”
Former left-back Patrick van Aanholt said: “Letss goooo.”
Danny Graham also posted three fire emojis to Sunderland’s post on Instagram.