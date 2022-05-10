Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have reached the League One play-off final after getting past Sheffield Wednesday.

Patrick Roberts scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to put the Black Cats 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

It came after Wednesday striker Lee Gregory levelled the score, and the match looked set to go to extra-time before Roberts’ late finish.

Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers attempts an overhead kick during the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final, second leg match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. Picture date: Monday May 9, 2022.

Sunderland will now face Wycombe Wanderers in the final at Wembley Stadium later this month.

And there was plenty of reaction on social media to the result.

Ex-Sunderland manager Peter Reid posted: “Wow, get in there. @SunderlandAFC”

On Instagram, former striker Victor Anichebe added: “Let’s go!!” then said later: “Do whatever it takes!”

England star Steph Houghton also said: “Haway the lads!”

Another ex-Sunderland manager, Alan Durban, said: “Great result for Sunderland !!! One game more! Congratulations.”

Former left-back Patrick van Aanholt said: “Letss goooo.”