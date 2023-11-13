The former Sunderland player has returned to football following two life-threatening head injuries.

Former Sunderland man Patrick Almond has returned to football following two life-threatening brain injuries.

A product of the Wallsend Boy’s Club, Almond was signed up by Sunderland as a youngster and stayed at the club for eight years.

The central defender made his professional debut in the Papa John’s Trophy against Manchester United’s under-23s side at the Stadium of Light in 2021.

After leaving Sunderland the following summer, Almond was involved in a road traffic collision in Manchester - causing serious and life-threatening head injuries.

Stints at non-league Shildon followed before Darlington in the National League North signed Almond. However, while playing for the Quakers against Southend United, the player once again took a blow to the head, which caused another life-threatening injury.

Following the accident, a GoFundMe page was set up and raised a whopping £13,652 - including £1,000 donations from Sunderland AFC and Maurice Louis-Dreyfus - alongside support from players Issac Hayden, David Stockdale and Ellis Taylor.

Almond made a full recovery from the injury but admitted to The Echo last June, alongside his father Kevin Almond, in an exclusive interview that he may never play football again.

However, Almond is now with non-league outfit Whitley Bay FC and played as the club defeated Northallerton Town 2-1 last weekend.

Almond started the game with number five on his back and played 90 minutes as Whitley Bay won in the Ebac Northern League.

“It was really unbelievable,” Paddy stated when asked about the support and financial aid from the world of football by The Echo earlier this year. “I didn’t expect anything near that. You can’t describe it.

“I didn’t really know too much about it until after two or three days in hospital and then my dad mentioned it. It was a massive shock. The more you look into it and see the people who have donated, you can’t thank them enough for the support, for everything, it was unbelievable.