Ex-Sunderland starlet labelled 'one for the future' by former Aston Villa manager

The 20-year-old former Sunderland Academy of Light graduate spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship with Peterborough from Norwich, with both clubs relegated from the Championship and Premier League respectively.

Mumba was rewarded for his progress at Norwich with a new long-term deal last year. The promising player moved to Carrow Road in the summer of 2020 in what was a bitter disappointment for many Black Cats fans under Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven.

Upon his return to Norwich, then-manager Smith was impressed with the former Sunderland man before his eventual sacking and Mumba’s loan move to Plymouth Argyle, where he has just reached the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 20: Dean Smith, Manager of Norwich City acknowledges the fans prior to the Premier League match between Norwich City and Southampton at Carrow Road on November 20, 2021 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

“I worked with Bali pre-season and last season at Norwich City,” said the 51-year-old Smith to the Pink’un. “A young player who had his first chance at Sunderland, came into Norwich and unfortunately had the likes of Max Aarons ahead of him so game time was going to be tough. But definitely, one for the future and I have enjoyed watching him.

“I have been to watch him a few times for Plymouth. We sent him to Peterborough last season as well. He is one who has flourished with regular game time. There was talk of him going back to Norwich in January. I didn’t think that was right for him.

"I felt he would benefit from a full season of playing, hopefully, get promoted, and now he has the opportunity to play at Wembley and win a trophy. I think that will be a big bonus for him at Norwich.

"He is a great lad. I messaged him a couple of times and he replied, who is this? So he hadn’t obviously stored the manager’s number in his phone.”