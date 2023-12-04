Former Sunderland and Tottenham man Pascal Chimbonda has landed himself in hot water.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland and Tottenham right-back Pascal Chimbonda has been handed a five-match stadium ban.

Chimbonda took his first steps into management earlier this with Skelmersdale United FC in non-league but has landed himself in hot water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skelmersdale United FC operate out of Lancashire and are currently a member of the North West Counties League Premier Division, which is level nine on the pyramid.

A thread posted on the club's official Twitter account read: "Pascal Chimbonda has been served with a five-match stadium ban for Improper Conduct which will take effect immediately.

"This is in relation to his sending off on the 21st October 2023 during the game against Barnoldswick Town.

"Pascal would like to state that, although he pleaded guilty to the offence of leaving his technical area, he did so with the sole intention of preventing his players from getting hurt in a melee which had developed on the field of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club have appealed against the severity of the punishment as it doesn't appear to be proportionate with the offence. Particularly as his previous disciplinary record is totally unblemished.

"The club won't be releasing any further statements until the outcome of the appeal."

The Frenchman signed for Sunderland under Roy Keane for around £3million back in 2008 but didn't see eye-to-eye with his manager and was sold back to Tottenham Hotspur just a year later.