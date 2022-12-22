Ex-Sunderland star Beth Mead beats Ben Stokes to win prestigious award

Presented by the BBC’s Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott, the Sports Personality of the Year 2022 was broadcast live on Television from MediaCityUK, Salford.

The Arsenal forward won the Golden Boot for leading scorer and was named player of the tournament during England’s Euro 2022 victory in the summer, the first for a senior England team since the men won the 1966 World Cup. The 27-year-old becomes the first women's footballer to win the award.

Mead defeated England cricket captain Ben Stokes, who finished second, snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan, gymnast Jessica Gadirova, curler Eve Muirhead and runner Jake Wightman to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Stokes won the award in 2019 and was in the running again after overseeing Test series wins over New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan, while also playing a starring role in England’s T20 World Cup victory.

"I'm incredibly honoured to win this award," said Mead. "I wouldn't have done it without the girls. The team have backed me. Yes, I've won this accolade, I've scored a few goals but I wouldn't have done it without them.

"This is for women's sport and women's sport heading in the right direction. Let's keep pushing girls, let's keep doing the right thing."

Mead spent six years at Sunderland between 2011 and 2017, gaining a reputation for scoring impressive goals, before moving to Arsenal where she won the Super League and the League Cup.

