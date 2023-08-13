Former Sunderland midfielder David Vaughan has been handed a role at Crewe Alexandra.

The ex-Wales international, who appeared for Blackpool, Nottingham Forest, Real Sociedad and Crewe Alexandra during his playing career, has been named the Railwaymen's under-18 team manager.

The 40-year-old had been part of Crewe's coaching operation since 2020 and was most recently under-18s assistant manager before being promoted to the lead role.

Sunderland signed Vaughan on a three-year deal back in 2011 with the midfielder making his debut on the opening day of the season, coming off the bench against Liverpool.

Vaughan would go on to make 59 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats and scored memorable goals against North East rivals Newcastle United and Wigan Athletic during three seasons on Wearside.