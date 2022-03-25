Ex-Sunderland, Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur and England star Jermain Defoe reveals reaction to his shock news

The 39-year-old announced his retirement as a player this week after rejoining Sunderland in January.

Speaking to the Spurs website, Defoe said: “My phone has gone crazy, but it’s such a good feeling, messages coming in from all different clubs, fans, many I’ve not even played for their teams!

"It’s been amazing, and people don’t just want to talk about the obvious stuff like the football, the goals, but stuff off the pitch. That’s nice as well.

Jermain Defoe. Picture by FRANK REID.

“I think about all the hard work... the pre-seasons! Injuries and rehabs, all the sacrifices you have to make when you’re a kid, where you want to do all the things that all other youngsters do, but you can’t, because you have a dream, a vision. It’s all worth it.”

Reflecting further on his career, Defoe added: "The biggest take away for me is that if you are dedicated and believe in yourself, you can achieve anything.

“I always tell people that my life could have been a lot different. I’ve seen a lot of people with talent, with a gift, but don’t really use it to the best of their ability.

“I dedicated my life to football, didn’t cut any corners, did it the hard way, always wanted to learn, always did extra and always wanted to improve, season after season, to be the best I could be. That hard work pays off. If you are willing to do things others are not willing to do, you will always do well.

“I was lucky enough to be able to play at the top level for 20-plus years, and it will actually be refreshing now to have a kick around with my mates!

"No pressure! They’ve all been on the phone already asking me to play for their teams. You know what - I’d play those games like I’d play for England at Wembley! I’d still want to score goals. Nothing changes!"

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, Defoe will be offered the chance to join Spurs on a formal basis once he has finished his coaching qualifications at their training facility in Enfield.

