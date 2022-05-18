Defoe confirmed his retirement from playing professional football with immediate effect last March.
The striker made an emotional return to Wearside on deadline day in January but then made the ‘really tough decision’ to bring an end to his playing days before the season had ended.
Defoe made seven appearances after returning to the club, and remains a legendary figure to many supporters after his goalscoring feats during his first spell at the club, including a memorable volley against Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light.
Most Popular
-
1
Wycombe Wanderers announce League One play-off final ticket update as Sunderland make second request for a higher allocation at Wembley
-
2
Sunderland AFC news: Pundit name drops Sunderland and Leeds United following Newcastle United's win over Arsenal
-
3
Sunderland transfer rumours: Black Cats make approach for League One ace, Owls want highly-rated Plymouth star
-
4
The League One table since Alex Neil’s arrival and where Sunderland, Wycombe Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth rank
-
5
Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Black Cats make transfer move for Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Lincoln City and Portsmouth target - reports
Defoe’s departure ledt Sunderland short of striking options for the remainder of the season, though Nathan Broadhead returned from a hamstring problem to bolster Alex Neil’s squad.
Speaking as a pundit during Spurs’ 1-0 home win over Burnley on Sunday, Defoe revealed that he is in discussions to join Spurs as a youth coach.