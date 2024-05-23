Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The one-time Sunderland boss has already found work this summer after his recent sacking

Former Sunderland boss David Moyes has bagged a new role just days after leaving West Ham.

The 61-year-old Scot rejoined West Ham in December 2019 and guided the London club to Europa Conference League success last season, which was The Hammers’ first major trophy for a remarkable 43 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Moyes - who has also managed Preston North End, Sunderland, Everton, Real Sociedad and Manchester United during his career - left West Ham at the end of the Premier League season, bringing to an end to his second stint at the London club, which lasted five years.