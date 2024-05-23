Ex-Sunderland, Preston North End, Everton and West Ham boss bags new role days after sacking
Former Sunderland boss David Moyes has bagged a new role just days after leaving West Ham.
The 61-year-old Scot rejoined West Ham in December 2019 and guided the London club to Europa Conference League success last season, which was The Hammers’ first major trophy for a remarkable 43 years.
However, Moyes - who has also managed Preston North End, Sunderland, Everton, Real Sociedad and Manchester United during his career - left West Ham at the end of the Premier League season, bringing to an end to his second stint at the London club, which lasted five years.
Moyes has been linked with Russian side Spartak Moscow. But over the summer, he will be on screens serving as a pundit at the European Championships. Moyes has been lined up as part of the BBC’s coverage in Germany alongside former Everton striker Wayne Rooney and ex-Toffees boss Frank Lampard. Both Moyes’ Scotland and England will play in the tournament this summer.
