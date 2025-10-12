Former Sunderland and Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has been sacked by Hartlepool United after one win in 11 games

Hartlepool United have sacked manager Simon Grayson following a disappointing start to the National League season that has seen the side win just one of their last 11 matches.

Grayson, appointed in June, leaves Victoria Park after less than four months in charge. The 55-year-old joined the club amid ownership uncertainty and oversaw a major squad overhaul in pre-season, handing out eight debuts in the opening-day draw at Yeovil Town. However, results have since failed to improve, prompting the board to act.

Grayson, a former Sunderland, Leeds United and Preston North End boss, was appointed as Hartlepool’s head coach on 12 June 2025, but struggled to find consistency during his short spell in charge. His exit comes with the club sitting in the lower half of the National League table.

At Sunderland, Grayson endured a difficult tenure after being appointed in the summer of 2017 following the club’s relegation from the Premier League. He was dismissed just four months later after a 3–3 draw with Bolton Wanderers left the Black Cats in the Championship relegation zone.

Taking temporary charge of Hartlepool will be Nicky Featherstone, supported by Elliott Dickman – formerly a coach at both Sunderland and Newcastle United – and Adam Smith. The trio will oversee Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay against Gainsborough Trinity at Victoria Park.

Hartlepool United released the following statement confirming Grayson’s departure: “Hartlepool United Football Club has today parted company with manager Simon Grayson. Following discussions yesterday evening and a board meeting this morning, it became clear that expectations with performances and results have not been met.

“Obtaining one win in the last 11 games falls short of the required standard; therefore, the Board of Directors have collectively made the extremely difficult decision to relieve Simon of his duties. The Board wishes to thank Simon for his efforts and wish him the very best in his future endeavours. Nicky Featherstone, aided by Elliott Dickman and Adam Smith, will take control of the team for the interim period, starting with Tuesday night’s FA Cup Replay at home to Gainsborough Trinity.”

Trai Hume reacts to first goal for Northern Ireland

Sunderland right-back Trai Hume says his first senior international goal is a moment he will “cherish” for the rest of his life.

The 23-year-old found the net during Northern Ireland’s 2-0 victory over Slovakia on Friday evening, producing a composed left-footed volley from the edge of the area after goalkeeper Martin Dubravka failed to clear a cross. It was a landmark moment for Hume, who was making his 25th appearance for Michael O’Neill’s side. Reflecting after full-time, the Sunderland man admitted the strike will live long in his memory.

“We’re all even on six points and now the game on Monday [against Germany] is even bigger than it was before,” Hume said. “We’ll go into it, prepare, recover and be ready to try and win. It was a great feeling, my first goal, and hopefully I can chip in with some more. I’m not much of a goal-scorer so it’s not something I’d have thought of. It’s one of the moments you’ll cherish for the rest of your life. I had a lot of family there, girlfriend, so it’s good to have them there to enjoy it.”

The full-back also praised Northern Ireland’s pressing and intensity, which helped them secure a valuable three points at Windsor Park. “Throughout the week we spoke about getting a lot of pressure high up the pitch, bringing the game to them,” he added. “We’re at home, we want to ask questions and work hard. We were able to do that. Michael gave us the gameplan and all we had to do was go out and do that.

“I thought we were excellent through the 90 minutes and thoroughly deserved the three points. We were the better team, we brought the game to them. We probably could have had more on the night, we created a lot of chances. Hopefully it’ll be the same again on Monday.”

Hume continued: “I said it before we played [Iceland in June], we have a good record at home. We want to keep that. This is home, where we play, we have to be hard to beat, work hard. I didn’t know we’d kept that many clean sheets at home but it’s great, we have to keep that going.”

