Ex-Sunderland player signs for Leeds Rhinos after rugby league switch

Former Sunderland youth team goalkeeper Kieran Hudson has signed for rugby league club Leeds Rhinos.

Hudson missed the whole 2023 campaign after suffering an Achilles injury during pre-season but has now signed for Leeds Rhinos after stints with Newcastle Thunder and Whitehaven.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper-turned-prop is the grandson of a former Leeds Rhinos legend John Holmes, who holds the club record for most appearances with 625 from 1968-89.

“I would like to welcome Kieran to the club,” Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said. “He is one of the most impressive young athletes I have spoken to in recent years.

"His upbringing in professional football and the hard work he has put in to climb the ladder of professional rugby league show his personal commitment and attitude. I am sure he will fit in well with our group of players.”

Hudson grew up as a Sunderland fan and played for the Black Cats as a youth teamer before switching sports.

Hudson added: “I am excited to be at the Rhinos, the club is a big part of my family and it is great to have finally signed. John Holmes was my grandad.

"Growing up in Sunderland we probably never really appreciated how massive John had been here at Leeds, but we always knew about it in the background.