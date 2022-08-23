Ex-Sunderland player 'persuaded' to leave Wearside as club 'needed the money'

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gyan spent two years at the Stadium of Light between 2010 and 2012 after signing for the Black Cats for a whopping £13 million.

The Ghanian international made a big impression on Wearside, scoring 10 top-flight goals and netting important strikes against Newcastle United, Chelsea and Wigan Athletic.

After playing for the club for just over one season, however, it was confirmed that Gyan would leave on a season-long loan to club Al Ain FC in a shock move.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Asamoah Gyan of Sunderland celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at White Hart Lane on November 9, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then chairman Niall Quinn explained the deal financial benefits of the deal for both Sunderland and the player.

It was speculated that a fee of up to £6 million was paid for the loan deal, with Gyan receiving up to four times his previous salary at the Abu Dhabi club.

Gyan finished the season with Al Ain by helping them to the league title and was the top goalscorer with 22 goals.

Gyan eventually made the move to the middle east permanent and stayed for three further seasons before moving to the money-rich Chinese Super League and then back home to his native Ghana but is now a free agent.

“Sunderland needed money at that time, they persuaded me to move to Al Ain," Gyan said on the Dentaa Show.