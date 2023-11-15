Matty Piper has been speaking about Sunderland's promotion chances in the Championship.

Former Sunderland man Matty Piper has been weighing up Sunderland's promotion chances compared to Championship rivals Leeds United and Leicester City.

Tony Mowbray's men are currently sixth in the division currently with 26 points from 16 games with The Foxes sitting top on 39 points and Leeds United third on 31.

Piper, assessing the picture in the Championship, said on the BBC’s When You’re Smiling Podcast: “I like Leeds, I like Sunderland and Southampton.

“Sunderland are very similar to us; there are quite a lot of young lads and you just think have Sunderland got the staying power? I don’t know they have.

"I think Leeds are a powerhouse and I think we (Leicester City) are. We have got some experience throughout the squad as well that will help us later in the season.”