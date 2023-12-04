Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland and Newcastle United man Michael Chopra was quick to react to Sunday's big FA Cup third round draw.

It was confirmed over the weekend that Sunderland will face local rivals Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup in January

The two clubs haven't played each other since 2016 when the pair were both in the Premier League with Sunderland spending four seasons in League One in the meantime.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in their last nine games against The Magpies but Eddie Howe's team are now a Champions League side while Tony Mowbray's men play their league football in the Championship.

Chopra, who came through the ranks at his boyhood club Newcastle United and made 20 appearances in all competitions before joining Cardiff City, was quick to react on social media.

He tweeted: "Wow @SunderlandAFC v @NUFC in the FA Cup unbelievable games to play in can't wait to be in the away end Toon Toon #geordies."

After 22 goals for the Welsh side in the Championship, Chopra was bought by Sunderland for a deal worth around £5million after the Black Cats' promotion to the Premier League in 2007.

The former striker's post on social media attracted some attention from Sunderland fans with Chopra reminding Black Cats fans of one particular point. He said: "Just remember every goal I scored for you got you 3pts."

During a recent interview, Chopra admitted he was unsure how Sunderland fans would take to him but says those concerns were eased after the striker's start to the 2007-08 Premier League season.

"Yes, it's tough for a Newcastle boy to go and play for Sunderland. A lot of fans of Sunderland didn't want me at the club - but that soon changed!

"In our first game of the season against Tottenham, I scored the winner and soon the Sunderland fans understood that they should put the Newcastle thing behind them and concentrate on me being a footballer and trying to do well for them.